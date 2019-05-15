US media reports: Tourist on gun charge may have taken her life

An American cruise shipper who died unexpectedly before her unlicensed gun possession trial reportedly took her own life.

A Wisconsin-based media house says 68-year-old Carol-Ann McNeill-Skorupan killed herself using a gun.

Mrs. Skorupan died in April.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinal reported Tuesday (14 May) that the Madison-based woman used a different gun on herself when she learned she was going to be put on trial a second time.

Mrs. Skorupan was charged with firearm possession after a gun was found in her luggage.

She had not returned to Cayman for her first trial after being bailed and was tried in her absence.

The jury was unable to reach a verdict and a new trial was set for September.

In the news article, acting Director of Public Prosecutions Patrick Moran is quoted as saying the courts can be lenient towards whom he called “otherwise law-abiding citizens,” but they can impose lengthy prison terms in other circumstances.

