US visitor dies while snorkeling

A US visitor is Cayman’s fifth water-related death.

The 51-year-old man, who was from Massachusetts, died on Wednesday (15 May) while snorkeling off Seven Mile Beach.

The incident happened shortly before 5 p.m.

Police said the man was in the waters south of Governor’s Beach when he encountered difficulties.

The man was brought to shore.

People who were there on the beach performed CPR on the man until emergency services arrived.

He was taken to the Cayman Islands hospital where he was pronounced dead.

