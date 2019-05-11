Victory on Isle of Man: Cayman ends losing drought at Netball Europe Open

The drought is over.

The Cayman Islands Netball Association (CINA) senior national team scored their first win since August 2014 in a 52-34 victory over Emirates Friday (10 May) at the Netball Europe Open Challenge held 9-12 May at the National Sports Centre on Douglas, Isle of Man.

After a 10-10 tie to end the first quarter, Cayman dropped 14 in the second quarter to take a 24-17 lead into half. They extended the lead to ten in the third quarter leading 35-25, while finishing the game with a 17-point fourth quarter, while limited Emirates to nine points in the finale frame.

“It was a great game,” said Head Coach Lyneth Monteith told Cayman 27. “Cayman came out with the determination to win, and win we did.”

In their second game of the day, Cayman went toe-to-toe with host nation Isle of Man.

After trailing 11-7 to end the first quarter, the Cayman Islands equaled the Isle of Man scoring in the second with ten apiece to trail 21-17 at half. In the third frame, Cayman lost goalkeeper Nickeisha Lynch for two minutes after being penalized for obstruction. However, key shot making by goalscorer Kay Copeland kept the Isle of Man in striking distance at 37-33.

Cayman would be dealt a huge blow in the fourth when Lynch would be sent off permanently at 7:25 mark. Playing with just six women, Cayman would surrender 19 in the final frame and settle for a 56-44 loss.

Overall, the Cayman Islands are 1-2 after two days of play. They will face the United Kingdom’s Armed Forces Saturday (3:00 a.m. local time), followed by a finale versus Israel Sunday (3:00 a.m local time).

