Crime News

Wanted man remains at large: Cops renew call for info

May 6, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Wanted man Daniel Wallace Rankine remains at large.
Monday (6 May) the RCIPS renewed its call for information to locate Mr. Rankine.
He is wanted in connection with two burglaries in Bodden Town. Those incidents took place on 8 April and 14 April.
Last Monday (29 April) police circulated Mr. Rankine’s photo seeking information on his whereabouts.
Police say if you see Mr. Rankine do not approach him, instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bodden Town police station at 947-2220.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

