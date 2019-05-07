Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Woman in court for wounding

May 6, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

One woman is nursing stab wounds Monday (6 May) after a brawl outside a West Bay restaurant.
Another woman, Arthurlyn Ebanks, 49 of West Bay, is released on bail for allegedly causing the injury.
The incident happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday (4 May.)
Police said two men and two women got into a fight outside a take-out restaurant on Birch Tree Hill Road. A police statement said one of the women left and went to her car.
They say the other woman followed her and allegedly assaulted her with a knife.
She then stabbed the woman in her hand.
The victim underwent surgery for her wound.
On Monday Ms. Ebanks appeared in court in connection with the incident.

She was charged with wounding with intent.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
BritCay
%d bloggers like this: