$20m roadworks budget set for the next 2 years

Government has budgeted almost $20 million for road construction from now and into next year. Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said the road projects include the East-West arterial from Newlands to Northward and Anton Bodden Drive. He also said additional fixes west of Hurley’s roundabout is in the plans.

“So we’re going to tackle both of those things simultaneously. The construction of the East-West arterial, as well as, fixing the roundabouts and widening the roads west of Grand Harbour, so that we get a better flow of traffic and alleviate the suffering that the people of the eastern districts endure every single morning of the work week,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

The Premier said the roadworks will begin in the coming months.

