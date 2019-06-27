CYDEC Conference 2019
Sports

27th Flowers Sea Swim set to gift Special Olympics up to $70,000

June 14, 2019
Jordan Armenise
2 Min Read

On the eve of the 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim, founder Frankie Flowers and organizers will gift this year’s funding recipient – Special Olympics Cayman Islands – with a tremendous boost for its athletes.

Speaking with Cayman 27 at the Flowers Sea Swim Gala Thursday (13 June) Mr. Flowers said the event is set to yield up to CI $70,000.

“It gives me a sense of pride,” said Mr. Flowers. “It goes to show what we can do if we all unite. It’s not just me, it’s the volunteers and the sponsors. My daughter and a few others looked and SOCI needs programmes. All the registration fees go to them. We’ve had 900 swimmers registered at $50, plus the Miss Penny Walk, the 3k and the 10k, all those fees add up. They get 100% of what we collect. I am just a spoke in the wheel that makes this possible.”

SOCI Chairman Adrian Lynch says the funds will go a long way in sending a large delegation to the 2021 World Summer Games in Sweden.

“We’re so fortunate for Special Olympics to be this year’s beneficiary,” said Mr. Lynch. “We’re going to work on our architecture like funding websites, training programmes for athletes. We’d like to travel to other events. There is so much opportunity for us to spend, but we want to build our programmes here,  and maybe one day, Special Olympics could have plans of their own facility.”

The 27th Flowers One Mile Sea Swim begins Saturday (15 June) on Seven Mile Beach at the Ritz Carlton. The Flowers 3k and 10k swims begin at 7:00 a.m. at the Royal Palms.

(Photo: SOCI)

Jordan Armenise

Jordan Armenise began his sports broadcasting journey with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League (CFL). It was in this role where he was able to craft the immersive and enthusiastic approach to reporting, broadcasting and production you see here today in Cayman's sports community.

Jordan has also worked behind the scenes for a number of Canadian broadcasting & production companies such as CBC Sports, Cineflix Productions and Cream Productions.

Did he mention he was St. Clare of Assisi's 1994 Athlete of the Year?

Now dubbed 'The Sports Guy', Jordan relishes the role as Cayman 27 Sports Producer, where he can tell the stories of Cayman’s athletes. You can reach Jordan at 333.6521 or jordanarmenise@hurleysmedia.ky.

