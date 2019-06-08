Adventist church turns 125

News

June 7, 2019
Andrel Harris
Exactly 125 years ago the seed of Adventism was planted in East End, today it has grown and flourished into one of the largest denominations. On Saturday (1 June) a celebration was held in East End to mark the occasion. Pastor Reinaldo Dracket of the Seventh Day Adventist conference said during the last 125 years the church has made its mark on the community.

