Ahmad says Orders in Council will come for public beneficial ownership registers

June 28, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Come December next year Orders-in-Council will be issued for Overseas Territories that do not comply with creating beneficial ownership registers.
This means countries like the Cayman Islands will have no choice when it comes to open records of owners of companies and assets here.
United Kingdom Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad said the British government’s hands are tied when it comes to the issue.
It is a direct result of the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering law passed in UK.
“Any Overseas Territories that hasn’t yet announced its intention to create a public register we are obligated now through Parliament to issue an Order in Council. However, in essence, what we are looking at is building on a positive relationship with the OTs so that can be done in a constructive way so that is why I have emphasised the issue of moving to beneficial ownership registers by 2023,” said Lord Ahmad.
Lord Ahmad is in Cayman for discussions with Overseas Territories leaders.

He said technical support will be provided to all  OTs to create the registers.

