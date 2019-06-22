Crime News

Autopsy performed on WB stabbing victim

June 21, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

The post mortem on Errol George Grey was performed on Friday (21 June).
Mr. Grey died on Sunday (16 June).
He was wounded during a domestic incident at a house in the Boatswain Bay area in West Bay.
Two children and their mother were also wounded in that incident.
Police said the children have since been released from the hospital.
Their mother remained warded in stable condition.
Investigations continue.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: