Autopsy performed on WB stabbing victim

The post mortem on Errol George Grey was performed on Friday (21 June).

Mr. Grey died on Sunday (16 June).

He was wounded during a domestic incident at a house in the Boatswain Bay area in West Bay.

Two children and their mother were also wounded in that incident.

Police said the children have since been released from the hospital.

Their mother remained warded in stable condition.

Investigations continue.

