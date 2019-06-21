Basketball: Bracket revealed for third Cayman Islands Classic

The Cayman Islands third annual NCAA Men’s Division One basketball tournament has released its bracket for the eight-team preseason contest slated for 25-27 November at the John Gray High School Gymnasium in George Town.

The tournament will tip off 11:00 a.m. with the Colorado State University Rams versus the New Mexico State University Aggies. At 1:30 p.m., the Loyola-Chicago University Ramblers will take to the court versus the South Florida Bulls. At 5:00 p.m., the George Mason University Patriots face the Old Dominion Monarchs. While in the final game of the opening day at 7:30 p.m., the Washington State University Cougars will play the University of Nebraska Cornhuskers.

In 2017, the inaugural Cayman Islands Classic was won by the University of Cincinnati Bearcats beating the Wyoming Cowboys 78-53, while last year the Creighton University Blue Jays topped the Clemson Tigers 87-82 in the second tournament finale.

Semifinals are slated for 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. the following day, Tuesday, 26 November. Teams in the consolation bracket will play their second game 26 November with tip-offs at both 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The seventh-place game will open the final day of competition on Wednesday, 27 November starting at 11 a.m., followed by the fifth-place game (1:30 p.m.), third-place game (5:00 p.m.) and title game (7:30 p.m.) to crown the Cayman Islands Classic champion.

Note: The third annual Cayman Islands Classic is sponsored by the Mountain West Conference.

