Bryce Merren returns to Cayman, awaits parole hearing

June 21, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Caymanian businessman Gilroy Bryce Merren returns to the Cayman Islands.

He is now at Northward prison awaiting his parole hearing.
The 52-year-old businessman was serving a nine-year sentence for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in a Georgia jail.

He was arrested in March 2014 in Puerto Rico following a sting operation.
Mr. Merren arrived at Northward prison Wednesday night (19 June) night under the prison transfer treaty, which the Cayman Islands is a party to through the UK.
Mr. Merren became eligible for parole in March 2019 and will remain at Northward prison until a parole hearing date is set.

His family has been told the parole process could take a few months.

