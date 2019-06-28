Burglars make off with cash in East End break-in

Burglars escape with an undisclosed sum of cash in an early morning break-in at a home in East End.

It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday (27 June) along Queen’s Highway.

Residents were alerted to the intruders when they began searching through belongings.

Police said up to three men, all masked and dressed in black, were in the home.

One was possibly armed with a handgun.

No one was injured.

Police carried out checks of the area after the incident, but no one was apprehended.

A camera, along with the cash, was stolen.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

