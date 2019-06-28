Crime News

Burglars make off with cash in East End break-in

June 27, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Burglars escape with an undisclosed sum of cash in an early morning break-in at a home in East End.
It happened around 5 a.m. Thursday (27 June) along Queen’s Highway.
Residents were alerted to the intruders when they began searching through belongings.
Police said up to three men, all masked and dressed in black, were in the home.
One was possibly armed with a handgun.
No one was injured.

Police carried out checks of the area after the incident, but no one was apprehended.

A camera, along with the cash, was stolen.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: