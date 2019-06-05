Tomlinson Furniture
Culture News

Buzz builds for local author Sara Collins’ debut novel

June 4, 2019
Joe Avary
The buzz surrounding local author Sara Collins’ debut novel continues to build.

‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ follows a slave’s journey from a Jamaican plantation to an English prison.

The book has garnered praise from a diverse array of media outlets including the Guardian and the Washington Post.

Here in Cayman the excitement is building for the book.

“Very proud of that,” said Books & Books bookseller Ondina Reid. “We really push local authors in here, we actually have in the front come as soon as you come in, you see all the local authors books.”

Books & Books told Cayman 27 a signing event is in the works for late July.

Copies of ‘The Confessions of Frannie Langton’ are currently available at Book Nook.

