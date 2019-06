A 25-year-old George Town man is arrested on suspicion of driving without insurance, after the Toyota Corolla he was driving crashed and flipped over on its roof.

Police said the single-car crash occurred just after 8 p.m. Wednesday night (5 June) near Owen Roberts Drive.

The driver was taken to the Cayman Islands Hospital, treated for minor injuries and later released.

The driver has since been bailed while investigations continue.

