Cat burglar sentenced for breaking into Humane Society

A 27-year-old cat burglar who broke into the Cayman Islands Humane Society four times is given a suspended prison sentence.

Ricky Jonny Alverado, of George Town, was employed with the Humane Society when he broke into the building between 20 July and 18 September last year. He stole an estimated $2,300 during three of those burglaries.

Mr. Alverado had originally pleaded not guilty to all the charges, but moments before the trial was set to begin he changed his pleas.

For the first two burglaries, Mr. Alverado was sentenced to 18 months in prison which was suspended for two years, meaning he won’t serve any prison time. The other two charges of burglary were left on his file and he has to pay $2,800 in compensation.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

