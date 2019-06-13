News Weather

Cayman Islands weather forecast: 13-14 June

June 13, 2019
Joe Avary
Synopsis

 

Isolated showers along with light to moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours. Radar images show scattered showers in and around Cayman Brac which are moving towards the west.
 
 
 
 

  Thu

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers mainly over the Sister Islands.

    89°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers mainly over the Sister Islands.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights 2 to 4 feet

  Fri

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance morning showers.

    89°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

  Sat

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    89°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of morning showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights of 1 to 3 feet.

  Sun

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of nighttime showers.

    89°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of nighttime showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 5 to 10 knots.

    SEA STATE

    Slight with wave heights 1 to 3 feet.

  Mon

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance showers.

    89°F
    79°F
    FORECAST

    Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance showers.

    WINDS

    East to southeast 10 to 15 knots during the day and 5 to 10 knots at night.

    SEA STATE

    Slight to moderate with wave heights of 2 to 4 feet.

About the author

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

