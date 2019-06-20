Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 June

Synopsis
Isolated showers along with moderate southeast winds and seas will prevail across the Cayman area for the next 24 hours as an upper level trough moves east of the Cayman area. Radar images show no showers in the Cayman area.
