Cayman Islands weather forecast: 19-20 June

Wed 88°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.

Thu 88°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 10 to 15 knots with higher gust. SEA STATE Moderate to rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Fri 88°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with cloudy spells and a 40% chance of showers and possible thunder. WINDS East to southeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights of 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Sat 88°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 15 to 20 knots. SEA STATE Rough with wave heights 4 to 6 feet. Small craft should exercise caution over open water.

Sun 89°F 79°F FORECAST Partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of showers. WINDS East to southeast 10 to 15 knots. SEA STATE Moderate with wave heights of 3 to 5 feet.