Culture Environment News

Cayman national flower in bloom

June 5, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
2 Min Read
John Lawrus and Nick Johnson

 

Cayman’s national flower (Wild Banana Orchid) is currently in its seasonal bloom. Queen Elizabeth II Botanic Park horticultural manager Nick Johnson said it is a Cayman root that is cherished.

“From the seed, it takes around seven years for a Banana Orchid to get to blooming size. So it’s important that we conserve our natural habitats. Here in the park, you’ll see hundreds of them, in bloom and they are important because they are orchids and orchids are specialists in the environment. They are very easy to lose from your environment so we should celebrate that we have so many in bloom at the moment,” said Mr. Johnson.

Gymnetis Lanius beetle on a Wild Banana Orchid

There are two species of the endemic Wild Banana Orchid. The var. thomsoniana which originates from Grand Cayman and Myrmecophila thomsoniana which originates from Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. While the excitement continues for the traditional flower bloom, Mr. Johnson said recent research shows exactly what is keeping the flowers’ reproduction continuous.

“Very recently, Christine Rose with the National Trust found the pollinator of the Banana Orchid. It’s only in the last two years that we know exactly what pollinates these orchids and that’s a little beetle that’s called Gymnetis Lanius,” said Mr. Johnson. The Wild Banana Orchid only blooms once a year and that’s between May and June. They can only be found in our islands.

 

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: