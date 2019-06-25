Cayman readies for Pre-JMC meeting

In just under two days time, Cayman will host British Overseas Territories leaders.

This as they converge for their pre-Joint Ministerial Council (JMC) meeting.

The meeting is aimed at setting the leaders’ agenda for the JMC in London in November.

Coupled with the meeting is a trade show at the Kimpton.

On Monday (24 June) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Chief Officer in the Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs Eric Bush to discuss the upcoming events and the areas up for discussion.

Read more about the events:

Premier’s Office: Pre JMC press release

