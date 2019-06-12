Cayman set to gain from US Cuba cruise ship ban

Cayman seems to already be benefitting from the fallout from the US cruise ship ban imposed on Cuba.

Acting Port Authority Director Joseph Woods said so far Cayman has received 27 additional calls from one line over the next two years.

He told Cayman 27 a second line canceled 23 calls to Cuba and rescheduled 11 others.

Cayman also picked up a few calls from a third cruise line.

The US issued new travel bans on Cuba last week blocking US cruise operators from calling on Cuba.

Mr. Woods said so far there is not that significant of a change for Cayman as a result of the ban, since some of the lines calling there also call here on the same itinerary.

However, he did say, the new ones calling here were vessels that mainly called Cuba and Bahamas.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

