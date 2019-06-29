Business News Politics

Cayman to join CDEMA

June 28, 2019
Add Comment
Seaford Russell jr.
1 Min Read

Cayman has applied to join the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). Thursday (27 June) Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin signed on the dotted line at a special ceremony onboard the Royal Fleet Auxiliary ship RFA Mounts Bay. The Cayman Islands has assisted countries hit by hurricanes in the past like the British Virgin Islands (BVI) and the Premier said he looks to continue the support.

“Purely as a result of our love, of our brothers and sisters and the other overseas territories. So this is a formal recognition by us, that we are joining a regional agency, that we are able to assist, pledge our resources but also receive assistance should the Cayman Islands be the unfortunate victim of another hurricane,” said Mr. McLaughlin. The Cayman Islands are aiming to commence membership on 1 September.

About the author

View All Posts
Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell jr.

Seaford Russell Jr. joined Cayman 27 in the spring of 2018. He started off as a part-time photographer but thanks to his hard-work, dedication and eye for photography, he was offered a full-time position as a reporter trainee. Seaford is committed to bringing the people of Cayman informative and balanced news about what’s happening in the community.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Eclipze Generic
%d bloggers like this: