Cayman Wind Symphony readies special one-night-only concert

The Cayman Wind Symphony is gearing up for its biggest performance to date.

The 35-piece ensemble put the finishing touches on its concert ‘Windows of the World’ Thursday night (13 June) at rehearsal, where practice makes perfect.

“We tend to be very demanding of our players, I’ve always said I’d rather had an empty seat than a substandard player,” said Musical director Jonathan Taylor.

The concert features music from Brazil, Japan, and even some Jewish klezmer.

“It really takes you on a global trip,” said Mr. Taylor. “It is really all included.”

The concert is Monday night (17 June) at the Westin hotel’s Governor’s ballroom. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

