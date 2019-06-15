CYDEC Conference 2019
Cayman Wind Symphony readies special one-night-only concert

June 14, 2019
Joe Avary
The Cayman Wind Symphony is gearing up for its biggest performance to date.

The 35-piece ensemble put the finishing touches on its concert ‘Windows of the World’ Thursday night (13 June) at rehearsal, where practice makes perfect.

“We tend to be very demanding of our players, I’ve always said I’d rather had an empty seat than a substandard player,” said Musical director Jonathan Taylor.

The concert features music from Brazil, Japan, and even some Jewish klezmer.

“It really takes you on a global trip,” said Mr. Taylor. “It is really all included.”

The concert is Monday night (17 June) at the Westin hotel’s Governor’s ballroom. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

 

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

