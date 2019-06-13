Cayman’s corruption fight on the front burner

Cayman’s corruption-fighting efforts and those of the region took centre stage at the recent Commonwealth and regional anti-corruption conference.

That meeting was held here in Cayman last week. A number of key areas and initiatives to root out corruption were discussed.

On Wednesday (12 June) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Standards in Public Life Commission chair Rosie Whittaker-Myles to discuss the conference and the latest on the review of Cayman’s Ethics Law.

