Culture Environment News

CCMI to host free ‘Reefs Go Live’ event for World Oceans Day

June 7, 2019
Add Comment
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Central Caribbean Marine Institute (CCMI) is celebrating World Oceans Day with a special live presentation from Little Cayman’s coral reefs.

CCMI is inviting the public to join them for a free Reefs Go Live experience at the Camana Bay cinema, and to take the Healthy Reefs Challenge.

CCMI Project Manager Robyn Larkin told Cayman 27 the reefs look amazing on the big screen.

“It’s so beautiful and it just really inspires someone who has a passion for the ocean and coral reefs to want to do more to protect these amazing habitats,” said Ms. Larkin.

The free event takes place Saturday 8 June, from 12:45 to 2 p-m. Registration is required.

Register here for Saturday’s free Reefs Go Live event

About the author

View All Posts
Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: