News

Celebrate Cayman discusses upcoming Constitution Day events

June 26, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Constitution Day is on the horizon.
While we all welcome the long weekend it brings, the occasion marks a special day in Caymanian history-the passing of the first Constitution. This year the country is marking a significant milestone, the 60th anniversary of the Constitution.
On Wednesday (26 June) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Executive Chairman of Celebrate Cayman Alfonso Wright and former England footballer Michael Thomas to discuss the upcoming celebrations which include an all-star over 60 football match.

For more info:

https://www.celebratecayman.ky/

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze Generic
Tanya’s Kitchen
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: