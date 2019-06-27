Celebrate Cayman discusses upcoming Constitution Day events

Constitution Day is on the horizon.

While we all welcome the long weekend it brings, the occasion marks a special day in Caymanian history-the passing of the first Constitution. This year the country is marking a significant milestone, the 60th anniversary of the Constitution.

On Wednesday (26 June) Cayman 27’s Kafara Augustine sat down with Executive Chairman of Celebrate Cayman Alfonso Wright and former England footballer Michael Thomas to discuss the upcoming celebrations which include an all-star over 60 football match.

For more info:

https://www.celebratecayman.ky/

