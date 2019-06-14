Sports

CI Marathon record holder Grunewald succumbs to cancer

June 13, 2019
Jordan Armenise
Former All-American and Cayman Islands marathon record holder Gabriele Grunewald lost her battle with cancer Tuesday (11 June) at her home in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She was 32.

In 2009, while attending the University of Minnesota, she was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer known as Adenoid Cystic Carcinoma (ACC). In 2010, she went onto become an All-American in her senior year placing second in the 1500-metres and later finished fourth in the 1500 meters at the 2012 Olympic Trials.

In 2013, Grunewald set the Cayman Islands half marathon record with a time of  1:21:12. She’d later win the 3000-metres U.S. indoor championship in 2014.

During her battle with cancer, she founded the ‘Brave Like Gabe Foundation’ aimed at raise awareness for her disease. Overall, she spent ten years as of the United States’ top middle-distance runners while battling cancer.

On Tuesday (11 June) evening, her husband Justin Grunwald – who owns the Cayman Islands full marathon record -posted a goodbye message on social media saying “at 7:52 I said ‘I can’t wait until I get to see you again’ to my hero, my best friend, my inspiration, my wife.”

(Photo: Legacy)

