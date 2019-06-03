Tomlinson Furniture
Crime News

Collision on Shamrock Road

June 2, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

Collision on Shamrock Road

 

A motorcyclist is sent to hospital following a collision on Sunday (2 June) evening.

Police are currently on the scene of the incident.

It happened on Shamrock Road in the vicinity of Poindexter Road.

Details are limited, however Cayman 27 understands another vehicle was involved in the collision.

There is no word on the condition of the injured motorcyclist.

Parts of the damaged motorcycle at the side of the road following Sunday’s (2 June) collision on Shamrock Road.

Traffic is being diverted from the area of the collision.

The RCIPS is urging motorists to avoid the area if possible.

Drivers are being asked to use the East West Arterial bypass.

Check back for further updates on this developing story. Remember to tune in to our 6 p.m. newscast on Monday (3 June) for the full story.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Kirk Freeport – May 2019
Tanya’s Kitchen
%d bloggers like this: