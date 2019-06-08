Business News Politics

CPR Cayman meets with Governor, says petition will be delivered next week

June 7, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cruise Port Referendum Cayman says it will hand in its petition signatures next week.
It comes as the grassroots group met with H.E. Governor Martyn Roper Friday (7 June).
CPR Cayman said, in a statement, it wanted to meet with both the Elections Office and the Governor on the referendum process before handing in its petition.
It said it also wanted assurances on the verification process.
Following the meeting, Mr. Roper posted on his social media page, “I recognise many people have strong views on both sides of this issue. I underlined I will work closely with Elections Office who report to me. I attach the highest importance to good governance, due process, rule of law and upholding our Constitution.”

Press Release CPR Cayman 7 June 2019

Press Release CPR Cayman 7 June 2019

 

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

