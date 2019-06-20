CPR Cayman raises petition verification process concerns with Governor Roper

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman, the grassroots group behind the petition on the cruise berthing facility project, writes to the Governor Wednesday (19 June).

The petitioners expressed concerns over the Elections Office’s verification process of signatures for a people-initiated referendum.

The petition was handed in last week.

The group has asked the Governor for confirmation on Cabinet’s role on giving the Elections Office directions. It also outlined the use of a separate verification form and the setting of a cut off point for additional signatures, among other concerns.

The Opposition also sent out a statement on Wednesday saying, they too are concerned about the need for a separate verification form.

The Premier responded late Wednesday on the matter stating, “We have not and nor will we interfere in any way,” said Hon. Alden Mclaughlin.

Read statements below:

Opposition Press Release 19th June 2019 Referendum Signature VerificationCPR Cayman Letter to HE Governor Martyn Roper 19 June 2019

Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin’s full statement;

In response to the claims made by the various opposition members the Premier said, “It appears that sadly the Opposition has gotten the wrong end of the stick. For the avoidance of any doubt, let me be clear. There has been no political involvement at all in the process for verifying signatures on the petition. We have not and nor will we interfere in any way.”

“The Constitution requires the Cabinet to act if a threshold of 25% of registered voters has been met. In order to fulfil our duties under the Constitution we therefore need to know if the threshold has indeed been achieved. Accordingly we have instructed the Elections Supervisor that he must be able to satisfy Cabinet that the target number of signatures has been properly achieved by the petitioners. The method of verification we have left entirely up to the Supervisor of Elections. We have every confidence in the integrity of the elections office, the process and the Supervisor of Elections. ”

