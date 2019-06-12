CPR heads Election Office to hand in petition

Cruise Port Referendum Cayman says it will be handing in its petition Wednesday (11 June).

In a statement Tuesday (11 June) the group said it will be heading to the Elections Office’s Smith Road headquarters at 2 p.m. to turn over its petition to Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell.

Once handed over, the Elections Office will begin the verification process.

Mr. Howell had previously indicated the process is akin to the process for the One Man One Vote referendum.

He said verification could take anywhere from three to four months as each signature has to be checked against the voters’ list and confirmed by the voter.

