Customs and Border Control detain three in Ecstasy seizure

Three people have been detained in, what the Customs and Border Control agency, calls its largest Ecstasy drug seizure in the Cayman Islands.

However, the CBC has declined to share the quantity of drugs seized nor the street value as it said the investigation is still ongoing.

In a statement Friday (28 June) the CBC said the drugs were discovered at the Airport post office back on 10 May.

It was hidden in a package labeled as documents.

The CBC said the white substance found inside the package tested positive for Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA/ Ecstasy) and Ketamine.

The recipient of the package was a 28-year-old Jamaican man. He was arrested on 28 May.

The man’s residence was searched by the CBC Narcotics Enforcement Team along with the RCIPS Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force (DSCTF) where several items were recovered.

CBC officers subsequently arrested a 33-year-old female Caymanian national for the offense of being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug and a 20-year-old Jamaican national for being concerned in the importation of a controlled drug.

The CBC said it has not ruled out making further arrests.

The three suspects were released on bail.

