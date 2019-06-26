News

DVDL: No permit required for visitors to drive legally

June 25, 2019
Joe Avary
1 Min Read

Visitors are not required to pay $16 for a permit to drive legally on Cayman’s roads.

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing issued this clarification, coming after the suggestion from some insurance companies that visitors must obtain a permit to being legally covered.

The DVDL said visitors from Geneva Convention countries can use their current license, but those from other countries without an international drivers license must pass a written and road test before driving.

Joe Avary

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

