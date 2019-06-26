DVDL: No permit required for visitors to drive legally

Visitors are not required to pay $16 for a permit to drive legally on Cayman’s roads.

The Department of Vehicle and Drivers Licensing issued this clarification, coming after the suggestion from some insurance companies that visitors must obtain a permit to being legally covered.

The DVDL said visitors from Geneva Convention countries can use their current license, but those from other countries without an international drivers license must pass a written and road test before driving.

