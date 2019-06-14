East End gets new bank, CIBC First Caribbean opens loan centre

CIBC First Caribbean heads east.

The bank formally opened a new loan centre on Health City Cayman Islands property. It’s the first investment CIBC First Caribbean has made in Cayman since 2005. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Colette Delaney said the aim was to reach out to the Eastern districts. “We got the concept, why don’t we come East and join the go-east movement in the Cayman Islands, and set up a service in loan centre which would cater for our client’s financial health in line with the concept promoted by Health City,” said Ms. Delaney. The loan centre is open to the public.

