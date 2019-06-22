Business News Politics

Elections Office extends hours for petition verification

June 21, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
The Elections Office will be opening its doors later to bump up its port referendum verification process next week.
It said starting Monday (24 June) it will extend operating hours so those who signed the cruise port referendum can go in and confirm their signatures.
It is urging those traveling between now and early August to take advantage of the new hours.
From Monday to Thursday the office will run from 8.30 a.m. to 6.30p.m. and 8.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
The Elections Office said it will also be open for the next two Saturdays (22 June and 29 June) between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In-person district verifications will be announced next week.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

