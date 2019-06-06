Fight against corruption heads to the classroom

The fight against corruption is heading to classrooms. So says the Chairwoman of the Commission for Standards in Public Life.

Rosie Whittaker-Myles said her team is providing age-appropriate material to the students in primary, secondary and tertiary education.

She hopes by informing future leaders about the dangers of corruption they can reduce its prevalence.

“We have been sharing this information with them. It is available it is free and it is very well laid out, and we have been promoting it as best as we can because we want to see it in all the school’s curriculum,” said Mrs. Whittaker-Myles.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

