Finalists announced for 2019 Governor’s Conservation Awards

June 17, 2019
Joe Avary
The National Trust announces 14 finalists for this year’s Governor’s Conservation Awards.

The National Trust said it received close to 30 nominations for the bi-annual award in four categories:

  • Conservationist of the year
  • Corporate conservation award
  • Tourism industry conservation award
  • Heritage preservation award.

Winners will be revealed Thursday 20 June at an invitation-only event at Government House.

Cayman 27’s very own Joe Avary is up for Conservationist of the year, as well as, Bill LaMonte, the Cruise Port Referendum Cayman and Dwayne Frederick.

Read more about the finalists here:

2019 – 06 – National Trust Announces Finalists for 2019 Governor’s Conservation Awards

 

Joe Avary

Joe Avary has been with Cayman 27 since 2014. He brings 20 years in television experience to the job, working hard every day to bring the people of Cayman stories that inform the public and make a difference in the community. Joe hopes his love for the Cayman Islands shines through in his informative and entertaining weather reports. If you have a story idea for Joe or just want to say hello, call him at 324-2141 or send an email to josephavary@hurleysmedia.ky

