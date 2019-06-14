Five reports not completed, Two ministries withheld benefits info

The Auditor General’s latest report flags a need for the government to do even better in financial reporting.

In the report released Thursday (13 June), Auditor General Sue Winspear says there is indeed an improvement and notes that five of 44 public sector entities have not yet completed their reports for the 18-month period between 2016-2017.

For that same time frame, 35 of those entities audited received a good grade of an unqualified opinion – the highest seen to date.

Four entities received qualified opinions, with two ministries failing to disclose the value of termination benefits paid to key management personnel between 2016-2017.

However, she pointed out the four entities all received unqualified opinions in 2018.

