Crime News

Former Customs officers lose drug conviction appeal

June 26, 2019
Add Comment
Andrel Harris
1 Min Read

Two former Customs Officers convicted of conspiring to supply 1.6lbs of cocaine took to the Grand Court to have their convictions overturned.

Attorneys for Oscar Lee Watler and Stephen Wayne Hurlston argued that the Summary Court Magistrate who sentenced the men relied too heavily on the evidence of the lone police officer who arrested them. They also argued more weight should have been attached to the fact that there was a lack of DNA evidence linking Watler and Hurlston to the cocaine.

Grand Court Judge Roger Chappell dismissed the application saying he was satisfied that the Magistrate was correct to rely on the officer’s evidence. He upheld the convictions.

Both men are currently serving a term of 12 years and six months in prison. They will be appealing those sentences at a later date.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze Generic
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: