Free HIV testing at HSA

The Health Services is offering free HIV tests all week long to commemorate national HIV testing day which was commemorated Thursday (27 June).

The HSA said globally, HIV infection rates are on the decline.

HIV and STI coordinator Laura Elniski said advances in treatment which can reduce the virus to undetectable levels in patients.

“This is because of infections being treated effectively and they are not transmittable, so undetectable equals on transmittable. So we see a great improvement not only in transmission rates but in the health and well-being of those who are infected with HIV,” she said.

Friday 28 June

George Town General Practice Clinic | 9am-1pm

Bodden Town Health Centre | 9am-1pm

West Bay Health Centre | 9am-1pm

East End Health Centre | 9am-1pm

North Side Health Centre | 8:30am-2pm

Saturday 29 June

Seven Mile Medical Clinic | 9am-12pm

