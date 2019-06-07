Government signs park deal with the Scranton Committee

Government signed a five-year peppercorn license with the Central Scranton Community Committee giving them control of their community park. The committee now has responsibility for improving the original park site. In Wednesday LA, Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin said the committee will also have use of three neighboring parcels of land, those are; Block 14CJ, parcels 22, 121 and part of 182, which is 1.4 acres off Myles Lane in George Town.

“Now, with the purchase of the land and the signing of the peppercorn license with the Scranton Central Committee. Residents in the community and the public at large can rest assured that an enlarged Scranton park will continue to be this haven in the midst of bustling George Town,” said Mr. McLaughlin.

Last October government purchased the park when its owners put it up for sale. The Premier said the committee has various proposals for the park, George Town Central MLA Kenneth Bryan questioned what those plans were, but no details were provided.

