It may have been the Queen’s birthday celebrations, but H.E. Governor Martyn Roper stole the show.
He had the crowd going at his inaugural Queen’s birthday garden party at Government House on Saturday (8 June).
Governor Roper confessed he had no musical skills and credited Earl La Pierre and some intense weeks of practicing for his performances.
Governor Roper’s steelpan skills excite crowd
