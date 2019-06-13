Culture News Politics

Governor Roper’s steelpan skills excite crowd

June 12, 2019
Add Comment
Reshma Ragoonath
1 Min Read

It may have been the Queen’s birthday celebrations, but H.E. Governor Martyn Roper stole the show.
He had the crowd going at his inaugural Queen’s birthday garden party at Government House on Saturday (8 June).
Governor Roper confessed he had no musical skills and credited Earl La Pierre and some intense weeks of practicing for his performances.

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment
Tanya’s Kitchen
Eclipze – Father’s Day
Kirk Freeport – June 2019
%d bloggers like this: