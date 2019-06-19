Gov’t commits to continue NPOs funding

Government says it is committed to issuing grants for Non-Profits, like Meals on Wheels.

In a statement on Tuesday (18 June) the Community Affairs Ministry says annually it issues $2.5 million in grants to five Non-Profit Organisations.

In addition to Meals on Wheels, the Pines Retirement Home, the National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and Rehoboth after-school programme all receive government funds.

Government says it will continue with that support, but sometimes it is not always possible to increase funding in each budget cycle and it said this is where the private sector and the public need to step in.

