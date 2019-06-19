CYDEC Conference 2019
Gov’t commits to continue NPOs funding

June 18, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Government says it is committed to issuing grants for Non-Profits, like Meals on Wheels.
In a statement on Tuesday (18 June) the Community Affairs Ministry says annually it issues $2.5 million in grants to five Non-Profit Organisations.
In addition to Meals on Wheels, the Pines Retirement Home, the National Council of Voluntary Organisations (NCVO), the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre and Rehoboth after-school programme all receive government funds.
Government says it will continue with that support, but sometimes it is not always possible to increase funding in each budget cycle and it said this is where the private sector and the public need to step in.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

