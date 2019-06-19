Gov’t preps for pre-JMC: Lord Ahmad heads to Cayman

United Kingdom Overseas Territories Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad is set to touch down in Cayman next week.

The minister will be on island for the Pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting with Overseas Territories leaders.

That meeting is aimed at setting the agenda for the leaders’ Joint Ministerial Council meeting in London in November.

Lord Ahmad visited Cayman last year.

That visit came at a time when the UK and Overseas Territories were at odds over the imposition of beneficial ownership registers.

That issue has since simmered down.

The pre-JMC meeting is planned for next Wednesday (26 June).

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Print

