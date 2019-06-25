Crime News Politics

Gov’t spends $1.4m on housing Cubans

June 24, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Government has spent over $1.4 million on housing costs for Cuban migrants as of May.
It is $200, 000 shy of last year’s overall spend of $1.6 million at the Immigration Detention Centre.
The government released the figures over the weekend.

It comes as the detention centre is set to reopen to accommodate new arrivals.
It had been closed six weeks ago.
Currently, two Cuban men are being housed at the centre. They arrived in East End in early June from Cuba.
The government said 21 Cubans are currently living in approved accommodations. This also includes 14 migrants temporarily housed at the Gun Bay Civic Centre.

Read more below:

IDCUpdate210619

