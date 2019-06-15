CYDEC Conference 2019
Gov’t spends $250 million in health costs for retired civil servants

June 14, 2019
Andrel Harris
Government forks out $250 million in post-retirement health care costs for 9 statutory authorities in between 2016 and 2017.

The Auditor General’s May 2019 Financial Report reveals that the Health Services Authority leads the way with the lion’s share at more than $149 million in post-retirement health care costs. All told the HSA claims nearly 60% of the costs.

In second place with a $37.2 million health care bill is the Port Authority. Water Authority recorded more than $18 million, while the National Roads Authority cruised in at $16.5 million.

Not far behind was the Cayman Islands Airport Authority with $15.7 million.  The Cayman Islands Monetary Authority saw $6.5 million bill and the Maritime Authority claimed $5.4 million.

Civil Aviation Authority cost the government $2 million. Finally, there is the Public Service Pension Board that wracked up $1.3 million.

The report does not list the total number of retirees who benefited from the $250 million health care payouts.

However, it does say that in order for them to claim the benefits they would have had to be previously employed with central government and transferred to a Statutory Authority and Government Owned Companies. They would have had to work no less than 10 years in the public service and retired from the public service.

The Auditor General’s report covered an 18-month fiscal period, which was ended December 31, 2017.

Andrel Harris

Andrel Harris

After completing high school in Cayman, Andrel Harris joined the news team as a Reporter Trainee in 2013. Now he serves as a reporter/producer, as well as the 'Cayman 27 Today' anchor. He also contributes to the talk shows and present weather forecasts. He hails from the district of North Side.

"Working with Cayman 27 has been a rewarding and eye opening experience. Through the power of the media, I've been able to help give a voice to the people living in Cayman." - Andrel Harris

