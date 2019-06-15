CYDEC Conference 2019
Gov’t to host Pre-JMC, trade show this month

June 14, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Cayman will play host to leaders of fellow British Overseas Territories later this month.
Government Information Services said the leaders will converge here for their Pre-Joint Ministerial Council meeting.
At the pre-JMC leaders outline the issues they wish to discuss with the UK Government at their joint ministerial council meeting.
That meeting is held in November in London.
Government is also hosting an international trade summit together with the UK Government.
The summit will be held at the Kimpton Seafire and will feature discussions on FinTech, Tourism and the blue economy. The date of the events are yet to be released.

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

