Health screenings begin: New students required to complete

June 5, 2019
Reshma Ragoonath
Public health screenings for first-time students entering Cayman’s schools begins.
Screenings are required for all students enrolling at either government or private schools.
It includes growth and development assessments, vision and hearing tests and dental assessments.
Additionally, the administering of necessary immunizations will also be done.
Free screenings are being conducted by the Public Health Department.

For those entering schools in West Bay and the Eastern districts, health screenings will take place at the district health centres from 3 to 28 June 2019.

For all other students, health screenings will take place at John Gray High School Medical Centre (nurse’s office) from 4 July to 16 August 2019.

Reshma Ragoonath is a Trinidadian journalist with 18 years media experience with a strong background in print with her most recent stint at The Cayman Reporter. She has a BA in Mass Communications, as well as, an Associate degree in Journalism and Public Relations.

