Heavy rains leave areas in George Town, parts of airport and the Humane Society flooded

Heavy showers leave several parts of Grand Cayman underwater on Tuesday (25 June). Torrential downpours left motorists near Al Thompson’s and some businesses like the Audi store battling rising flood waters. The National Roads Authority (NRA) said it was working hard to address issues caused by the inclement weather. In a statement issued, the NRA said: “It is working together with private sector partners to assist the areas most affected, specifically those in the low-lying areas of Grand Cayman.”

The heavy rains also took its toll on the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA). A video was sent through to Cayman 27 showed flooding inside the newly built Departure lounge at the airport. Tourists and residents alike were forced to stay inside as the facilities outside were not sufficient to provide cover from the rain. We reached out to the airport for an update on the situation we did not hear back.

Staff at the Cayman Islands Humane Society were also forced to evacuate their animals to higher grounds. The shelter is at full capacity with over 100 dogs and over 30 cats and Tuesday (25 June) those at the shelter were struggling to make space. Humane Society’s Verity Radford said they need all hands on deck.

“The whole shelter is completely flooded, all the dogs are flooded, all the cats are flooded, inside quarantine is flooded. So what we need really is for people to come forward and either foster just for a day or two, a dog or a cat, kittens or puppies because we had to move everybody into higher cages and obviously we don’t have enough of those,” said Ms. Radford.

The Humane Society said it will remain open after hours to continue to monitor the animals, as well as, to allow those interested in fostering to come in.

