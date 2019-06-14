The Elections Office machinery has started verifying signatures on Cruise Port Referendum Cayman’s petition in order to trigger the country’s first people’s initiated referendum.
On Thursday (13 June) Cayman 27’s Tammi Sulliman sat down with Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell to break down the process as his team moves forward with verifying the petition signatures handed in on Wednesday (12 June).
Howell breaks down verification process
